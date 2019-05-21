COLLEGE CROSSECAST Ep. 126: The 2019 NCAA Lacrosse Quarterfinals Went Off the Rails

Boy oh boy was that a heck of a weekend in the 2019 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament. We had a goal that was obviously not a goal that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs look controversy free. We had three games go into overtime. We had everyone explode on offense. And we wrapped it up with an insane ending between two conference rivals.

Yep, we have a lot to talk about on this edition of COLLEGE CROSSECAST. I’m joined by Chris as we make some sense out of the madness. We start with Maryland-Virginia and the blown call heard round the lacrosse world (1:43) and debate whether it’s time for replay to enter the equation. Then it’s onto Duke and Notre Dame finding their offenses (22:40), Penn State continue to crush skulls with their offense (39:30), and the classic between Yale and Penn (50:00) that somehow managed to top all the other wackiness of the weekend.

Chris was in East Hartford and shares his thoughts on their stadium situation ahead of their future championship weekend hosting duties in 2021 and 2022 (1:11:00), we do a brief update on the coaching searches (1:20:00), and I go on about going to the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black (1:21:45) and the both of us come to the conclusion that we should welcome our PGA overlords with open arms when they take over the world.

