COLLEGE CROSSECAST Ep. 107: Sorry For Building Your Hopes Up

After titling the last episode of COLLEGE CROSSECAST as the “Super Duper Weekend of Lacrosse,” you might have come away wanting to knock at our doors with pitchforks. But no worries, this is the sport of lacrosse, and there’s always a lot to talk about. So we review the weekend that was and have some takes to dish out as well.

I’m joined by Safe, Jake, and Chris as we take a trip around the world of college lacrosse. We start with news and notes (1:09) before going into Loyola-Duke (13:40) and analyzing the weekends of Penn State, Cornell, and Towson at the Crown Classic in Charlotte (20:30) as well as Penn and Villanova’s polarizing weekends in the Philly 4 Classic (35:36). We then tip-toe around the rest of Friday (39:45), Saturday’s early games (40:25), and Syracuse beating Johns Hopkins as well as Virginia continuing to be the cardiac kids of the sport (58:44). We have a few bones to pick with top 20 polls (1:28:00) and then briefly run over Tuesday’s games as we realized we’re going back to pre-2019 levels of length for this podcast (1:46:00).

